Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a Banning man who used to work at Disneyland intentionally befriended single mothers in order to victimize their children. (San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, California --
A former Disneyland employee who had a manual on "How to Practice Child Love" has been sentenced to more than 125 years in state prison for multiple counts of child sexual assault, authorities said.

David Goodman, 25, of Banning, was convicted in February of multiple counts of lewd acts on a child, possession of child pornography and related charges.

Prosecutors say Goodman, who also volunteered at a children's theater group, intentionally befriended single mothers, calling them "easy targets" in his efforts to gain access to children.

They say when he was 21 he befriended two women in their early 30s who both have children. His victims ranged in age from 5 to 11.

"In a detailed confession letter, the defendant mentioned the best way to gain access to kids was by befriending single mothers who he described as 'easy targets,'" said deputy district attorney Melinda Spencer.

The prosecutor also said investigators found a manual called "How to Practice Child Love" on Goodman's computer.

At the time of his arrest in December 2014, authorities said Goodman had worked at Disneyland since August of that year.

The case first came to investigators' attention with a report of a then-21-year-old man masturbating in front of two children, ages 6 and 9, at a Yucaipa residence. Further investigation uncovered previous sexual abuse of victims described as boys ages 6 and 9 and a girl, age 5.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child sex assaultsex crimeschild pornographyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston megachurch pastor's lawyer to address fraud charges
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
Stunning video shows deadly gunfight with Pasadena officer
Vigil planned for 8-year-old killed outside nail salon
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Adults dash after high-dollar prizes in Lake Jackson egg hunt
Free Easter egg hunts around the Houston area
Show More
This is your chance to get that rare license plate
Rockets center Clint Capela a rising star on team
Best in the West: Rockets clinch home court with Warriors loss
Video shows mangled vehicles after wrong-way crash on S. Beltway
Judge accused of stealing woman's underwear from neighbor
More News
Top Video
Video shows mangled vehicles after wrong-way crash on S. Beltway
Adults dash after high-dollar prizes in Lake Jackson egg hunt
Best in the West: Rockets clinch home court with Warriors loss
Portland Loo bathrooms open to Galveston beachgoers Friday
More Video