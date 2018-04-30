Evicted woman accused of abandoning 2 small children in sweltering Houston apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Kerri Green is wanted by police for allegedly abandoning her two children inside the apartment she was evicted from in March. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for a mother accused of leaving her two young children alone in an apartment she had been evicted from weeks earlier.

Kerri Green, 22, is charged with child abandonment and has a warrant out for her arrest.

According to court documents, she was evicted from her east Houston apartment in March. Last week, when the apartment manager checked to make sure it was vacant, she told police she found two children in the same crib.

The children were wrapped tightly in blankets, and the apartment was hot. One child was a 10-month-old girl who "was covered in vomit and dry mucus." The other was a 2-year-old boy who "was not responsive to voices or touch" and who appeared to be the same size as the baby girl.

In court records, the officer noted that in the two hours police were on scene, Green never returned.

"She's a monster," one neighbor told Eyewitness News.

Coming up on Eyewitness News at 10, reporter Jessica Willey will have the latest on the children's conditions.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abandonedapartmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Smart assistants like Alexa under fire over privacy concerns
Baby dropped off at Houston Fire station on southwest side
Rules to 'give up' a baby at a fire station in Texas
Officer serving warrant opens fire on suspect at gas station
Injured HPD officers say city is denying needed medical benefits
Is social media listening to us?
Hopeful fight: Owen Daniels' son taking on cancer head on
Autopsy: Boy found in apartment dryer died from electrocution
Show More
Artisan jewelry designer James Avery dead at 96
Young girl hits child with vehicle at north Harris Co. apartments
Man gets life in prison for choking pregnant girlfriend to death
Morton's 10 strikeouts lead Astros to win vs. Yankees
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in west Houston
More News