Houston police are looking for a mother accused of leaving her two young children alone in an apartment she had been evicted from weeks earlier.Kerri Green, 22, is charged with child abandonment and has a warrant out for her arrest.According to court documents, she was evicted from her east Houston apartment in March. Last week, when the apartment manager checked to make sure it was vacant, she told police she found two children in the same crib.The children were wrapped tightly in blankets, and the apartment was hot. One child was a 10-month-old girl who "was covered in vomit and dry mucus." The other was a 2-year-old boy who "was not responsive to voices or touch" and who appeared to be the same size as the baby girl.In court records, the officer noted that in the two hours police were on scene, Green never returned."She's a monster," one neighbor told Eyewitness News.