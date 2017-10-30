Escaped prisoner caught before crossing Mexico border

An inmate who bolted out of jail in West Virginia is back behind bars.Officials said Todd Wayne Boyes was arrested by federal marshals in Laredo.Boyes walked out of jail in Charleston Wednesday morning after disguising himself as a civilian. But the jail staff did not realize that he was gone until 36 hours later, despite multiple head counts during that time.Officials said he was considered armed and dangerous while he was on the run.Boyes escaped just days before he would have been sentenced to three to 20 years in prison.He pleaded guilty to charges related to fleeing from police after a carjacking and a vehicle chase with officers last year.