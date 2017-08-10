Escaped fugitive captured after escaping from hospital in El Campo

A fugitive wanted after escaping from an El Campo hospital has been captured in Bay City, police said.

On Wednesday, police said 22-year-old Jermell Burnett was taken to the emergency room after he complained about a sprained ankle. Inside the hospital, Burnett asked to use the bathroom.

Instead of going to the bathroom, police said Burnett bolted out of the emergency room.

The Wharton Police Department and Bay City Police Department assisted in the arrest.

