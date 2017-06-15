ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Win a chance to play dodgeball with Ben Stiller

The only question now: Will you play for Globo Gym or the Average Joes? (KTRK)

Ben Stiller just released a video reuniting with his castmates from "Dodgeball," and it's setting the internet on fire.

The video over on Omaze.com promotes a new contest where you can win a chance to play dodgeball with Ben, and it's all for a good cause.

Proceeds for each raffle ticket you buy goes to benefit the Stiller Foundation, which provides educational resources and support to children in developing countries around the world.

Fans can enter for a chance to team up with Globo Gym or the Average Joes for a game of dodgeball.

The winner will get airline tickets, a stay at a 4-star hotel, a game with Ben and friends, plus a dinner of pizza with the star.

You can visit Omaze's website for details.

