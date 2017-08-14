ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Willie Nelson cuts Utah show short for breathing issues

Willie Nelson said the altitude made him sick and that's why he cut the Salt Lake City show short.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) --
Willie Nelson will be back "On the Road Again" soon.

The legendary country music singer and songwriter had to cut his Salt Lake City show short Sunday.

The 84-year-old said he had breathing issues and was taken to the hospital.

Nelson later tweeted an apology saying "the altitude got me and and I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground."



Nelson has battled multiple health complaints in recent years and even cancelled a few shows back in January, but he has since returned to traveling on the road.
Take a look back at moments from legendary country singer Willie Nelson's life.



His latest album "God's Problem Child" was released in May and became his 17th chart-topper on Billboard top country album's chart.

Nelson is due to perform in Galveston and Sugar Land in November.

PHOTOS: The life and times of Willie Nelson

