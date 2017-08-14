Willie Nelson cuts Utah show short for breathing issues

This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 14, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1818365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back at moments from legendary country singer Willie Nelson's life.

Willie Nelson will be back "On the Road Again" soon.The legendary country music singer and songwriter had to cut his Salt Lake City show short Sunday.The 84-year-old said he had breathing issues and was taken to the hospital.Nelson later tweeted an apology saying "the altitude got me and and I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground."Nelson has battled multiple health complaints in recent years and even cancelled a few shows back in January, but he has since returned to traveling on the road.His latest album "God's Problem Child" was released in May and became his 17th chart-topper on Billboard top country album's chart.Nelson is due to perform in Galveston and Sugar Land in November.