The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo sets the stage for 21 of music's hottest stars to perform during the 2017 Show, March 7-26. The full list will be announced Sunday at midnight, and we'll bring it to you just as soon as it's released.Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 14, 10am, through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The online waiting room opens at 9:30am on Saturday, and fans can register in advance at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration.