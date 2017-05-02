ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tony Awards 2017: See who's nominated this year

''Dear Evan Hansen'' star Ben Platt, left, and ''Great Comet of 1812'' star Josh Groban, right. (Susan Walsh/AP Photo|Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Broadway fans have plenty of reasons to wake up early on Tuesday: It's Tony Awards nominations day!

In the year following the massive success of Hamilton with its 16 nominations, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 emerged as the leader with 12 nominations. The sung-through musical, which is inspired by a portion of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, stars Josh Groban. Other familiar names among the nominees include Cate Blanchett, Danny DeVito and Kevin Kline.

The next most nominated show is Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Middler. Also garnering buzz is Dear Evan Hansen. Its songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul recently won an Oscar for writing the lyrics to "City of Stars" in La La Land.

Broadway's biggest night, hosted by Kevin Spacey, will be Sunday, June 11, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.



Here's the list of nominees:
Best Musical

Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Play
A Doll's House, Part 2
Indecent
Oslo
Sweat

Best Revival of A Musical

Hello, Dolly!
Falsettos
Miss Saigon

Best Revival of A Play

August Wilson's Jitney
Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation

Best Actress in a Musical

Denee Benton in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole in War Paint
Patti LuPone in War Paint
Bette Middler in Hello, Dolly!
Eva Noblezada in Miss Saigon

Best Actor in A Musical

Christian Borle in Falsettos
Josh Groban in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
David Hyde Pierce in Hello, Dolly!
Andy Karl in Groundhog Day the Musical
Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen

Best Actress in a Play

Cate Blanchett in The Present
Jennifer Ehle in Oslo
Sally Field in The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf in A Doll's House, Part 2

Best Actor in a Play

Denis Arndt in Heisenberg
Chris Cooper in A Doll's House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins in Six Degrees of Separation
Kevin Kline in Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays in Oslo

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin in Hello, Dolly!
Rachel Bay Jones in Dear Evan Hansen
Stephanie J. Block in Falsettos
Jean Colella in Come From Away
Mary Beth Peil in Anastasia

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel in Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist in Dear Evan Hansen
Andrew Rannells in Falsettos
Lucas Steele in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz in Falsettos

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Johanna Day in Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell in A Doll's House, Part 2
Cynthia Nixon in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Condola Rashad in A Doll's House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson in Sweat

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov in Oslo
Danny DeVito in Arthur Miller's The Price
Nathan Lane in The Front Page
Richard Thomas in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson in August Wilson's Jitney
