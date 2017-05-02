Broadway fans have plenty of reasons to wake up early on Tuesday: It's Tony Awards nominations day!
In the year following the massive success of Hamilton with its 16 nominations, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 emerged as the leader with 12 nominations. The sung-through musical, which is inspired by a portion of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, stars Josh Groban. Other familiar names among the nominees include Cate Blanchett, Danny DeVito and Kevin Kline.
The next most nominated show is Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Middler. Also garnering buzz is Dear Evan Hansen. Its songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul recently won an Oscar for writing the lyrics to "City of Stars" in La La Land.
Broadway's biggest night, hosted by Kevin Spacey, will be Sunday, June 11, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Here's the list of nominees:
Best Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Play
A Doll's House, Part 2
Indecent
Oslo
Sweat
Best Revival of A Musical
Hello, Dolly!
Falsettos
Miss Saigon
Best Revival of A Play
August Wilson's Jitney
Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Actress in a Musical
Denee Benton in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole in War Paint
Patti LuPone in War Paint
Bette Middler in Hello, Dolly!
Eva Noblezada in Miss Saigon
Best Actor in A Musical
Christian Borle in Falsettos
Josh Groban in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
David Hyde Pierce in Hello, Dolly!
Andy Karl in Groundhog Day the Musical
Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen
Best Actress in a Play
Cate Blanchett in The Present
Jennifer Ehle in Oslo
Sally Field in The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf in A Doll's House, Part 2
Best Actor in a Play
Denis Arndt in Heisenberg
Chris Cooper in A Doll's House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins in Six Degrees of Separation
Kevin Kline in Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays in Oslo
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin in Hello, Dolly!
Rachel Bay Jones in Dear Evan Hansen
Stephanie J. Block in Falsettos
Jean Colella in Come From Away
Mary Beth Peil in Anastasia
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Gavin Creel in Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist in Dear Evan Hansen
Andrew Rannells in Falsettos
Lucas Steele in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz in Falsettos
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Johanna Day in Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell in A Doll's House, Part 2
Cynthia Nixon in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Condola Rashad in A Doll's House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson in Sweat
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Aronov in Oslo
Danny DeVito in Arthur Miller's The Price
Nathan Lane in The Front Page
Richard Thomas in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson in August Wilson's Jitney
