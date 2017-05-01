FREEDOM OVER TEXAS

City officials prepare to announce Citgo's Freedom Over Texas headliners

One of the city's biggest Fourth of July parties is about to announce who is performing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who is going to headline Citgo's Freedom Over Texas this year?

That is the big question this morning as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, his team and sponsors prepare for a big announcement at 10:30 a.m.

Freedom Over Texas is one of the biggest parties in the city for Independence Day.

Last year, Darius Rucker was the headliner along with the Eli Young Band, plus a number of other performers.

PHOTOS: On stage at Freedom Over Texas 2016


There were several concert stages, and a huge fireworks finale-one of the biggest in the country.

Tens of thousands of you had a front row seat to all of the action right here on ABC13, the exclusive television partner for the event.

Tens of thousands of people got together in downtown Houston tonight to celebrate freedom.

PHOTOS: Freedom Over Texas concert prep
