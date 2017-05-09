ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?

Justin Timberlake accepts the decade award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Forum on Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Inglewood, CA (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now that it's official that "American Idol" is returning and airing on ABC, it's time to think up a list of names of who you want to see as a judge.

We have a few options, some of whom are more likely to be a judge and others we know would never do it, but we'd love to see.

Would "American Idol" bring back Paula Abdul? Many of us are hoping so. She was a fan favorite. We missed her kindness and interesting feedback.

And speaking of the OG of judges, how about Randy Jackson? Some loved his "Yo, dawg, Yo! Yo! Yo," right? He's a veteran of AI, and knows the drill.

Do we dare suggest Justin Timberlake? We can all dream. He's got the voice and the moves, and everyone loves him.

Miley Cyrus has experience as a judge on a singing show that we won't mention, but we think she would do well with some of the younger contestants. Plus, we're dying to see her crazy outfits.

And speaking of the other singing show, since Gwen Stefani is a judge on it, how about her ex-hubby Gavin Rosdale? The 90s heartthrob could bring a good perspective from his time in the music business.

The show will need a little country flair to the judge's panel, and who better to bring it than the one and only Dolly Parton herself. She can share her many experiences in the music industry and is a legend when it comes to female country artists.

If they want to add another different personality to the show, they might want consider Eminem. His unfiltered behavior might be a good change for ratings. Think Simon Cowell, but more raw.

Of course we can't write this list without mentioning some of the past "American Idol" contestants - Clay Aiken, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert, Kelly Pickler, etc. The list goes on and on.

Let us know what you think. Comment on the ABC13 Houston Facebook page. We can't wait to see your suggestions.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idolmusicsingingsocietyreality televisionABCtelevision
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Last day to get $20 tickets to red hot summer concerts
Here's the GMA Summer Concert Series line-up
'Dancing with the Stars' doubles competitor workload
It's official: 'American Idol' is returning!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
Judge agrees to toss Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
Richard Simmons sues over National Enquirer stories
Firefighters rescue trapped driver in 4-car crash on Airline
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
Show More
7 things you should know about Houston BCycle
Poor Pikachu has deflating performance
Last day to get $20 tickets to red hot summer concerts
Cancelled flights lead to airport brawl
'Locked and loaded': Woman's warning to home intruder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Photos