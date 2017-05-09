Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Now that it's official that "American Idol" is returning and airing on ABC, it's time to think up a list of names of who you want to see as a judge.
We have a few options, some of whom are more likely to be a judge and others we know would never do it, but we'd love to see.
Would "American Idol" bring back Paula Abdul? Many of us are hoping so. She was a fan favorite. We missed her kindness and interesting feedback.
And speaking of the OG of judges, how about Randy Jackson? Some loved his "Yo, dawg, Yo! Yo! Yo," right? He's a veteran of AI, and knows the drill.
Do we dare suggest Justin Timberlake? We can all dream. He's got the voice and the moves, and everyone loves him.
Miley Cyrus has experience as a judge on a singing show that we won't mention, but we think she would do well with some of the younger contestants. Plus, we're dying to see her crazy outfits.
And speaking of the other singing show, since Gwen Stefani is a judge on it, how about her ex-hubby Gavin Rosdale? The 90s heartthrob could bring a good perspective from his time in the music business.
The show will need a little country flair to the judge's panel, and who better to bring it than the one and only Dolly Parton herself. She can share her many experiences in the music industry and is a legend when it comes to female country artists.
If they want to add another different personality to the show, they might want consider Eminem. His unfiltered behavior might be a good change for ratings. Think Simon Cowell, but more raw.
Of course we can't write this list without mentioning some of the past "American Idol" contestants - Clay Aiken, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert, Kelly Pickler, etc. The list goes on and on.
Let us know what you think. Comment on the ABC13 Houston Facebook page. We can't wait to see your suggestions.
