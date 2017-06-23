PRIDE PARADE

Where to park for Pride Houston 2017 parade festivities

EMBED </>More Videos

Katherine Whaley has the skinny on parking and road closures for Pride Houston 2017. (David Mackey)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This weekend is the big Pride Houston parade in downtown Houston.

The parade runs from 8:30 to 11 p.m., beginning on Smith and Lamar.

Floats will continue down Smith before turning right on Walker. Then, it will continue down Walker until turning left on Milam.

EMBED More News Videos

Pride festival draws thousands to downtown Houston.



The parade route ends on Milam at Jefferson.

Open parking is available at all garages downtown this weekend, but organizers and city officials are encouraging revelers to use the ride sharing programs.

If you need help locating a nearby garage, you can see more on www.downtownhouston.org.

PHOTOS: Houston Pride Festival and Parade
EMBED More News Videos

Check out these scenes from Pride Houston 2016!

EMBED More News Videos

Here's some of the hottest floats and moments from Pride Houston 2016.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmenteventsparkingtraffictraffic delaylgbtpride paradeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRIDE PARADE
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
Texas' first LGBT pride crosswalk coming to Montrose
Preachers threaten lawsuit after pride parade scuffle
Adorable 4-Year-Olds Sell Lemonade to Raise Money for Orlando Victims at NYC's Pride Parade
More pride parade
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
FREE beer, bundtlet cake and much more!
CITGO Freedom Over Texas
Will Arnett brings back 1970s classic 'The Gong Show'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
HEAT ADVISORY: It's going to feel like 105-110 degrees today
Homeowner speaks after roommate killed in Cypress
Search underway for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
Motorcyclist triggers chain-reaction crash in Calif.
15-year-old boy killed by SUV while walking with friends
Toddler's stuffed animal breaks fall out of window
Show More
Officials: Freezer sparked deadly London tower fire
Family: Gang member ditches baby after killing girlfriend
Actor Johnny Depp asks about assassinating president
FREE slab party at 8th Wonder Brewery
Boys wear skirts to protest school's dress code
More News
Top Video
HEAT ADVISORY: It's going to feel like 105-110 degrees today
Actor Johnny Depp asks about assassinating president
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
Toddler's stuffed animal breaks fall out of window
More Video