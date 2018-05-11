EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3166423" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HEB website reportedly crashes from Selena shopping bag frenzy

If you weren't able to get your hands on one of thosein March, HEB might be able to do you one better: a copy of one red-hot (and now sold out) magazine featuring the late Queen of Tejano.A special edition of Newsweek devoted entirely to Selena Quintanilla is out this month, butThe 100-page magazine chronicles the story of Selena's life, love and music, and has been spotted at Houston-area HEB stores.Our crew found the magazine at the Vintage Park HEB Market in Cypress for $12.99.