ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sold-out Selena 'Newsweek' magazine available at Houston HEB stores

EMBED </>More Videos

If you are dreaming of getting a copy of the Newsweek special edition featuring Selena, you need to head to HEB.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you weren't able to get your hands on one of those Selena shopping bags in March, HEB might be able to do you one better: a copy of one red-hot (and now sold out) magazine featuring the late Queen of Tejano.

A special edition of Newsweek devoted entirely to Selena Quintanilla is out this month, but already sold out across online retailers.

The 100-page magazine chronicles the story of Selena's life, love and music, and has been spotted at Houston-area HEB stores.

Our crew found the magazine at the Vintage Park HEB Market in Cypress for $12.99.

HEB website reportedly crashes in midst of Selena shopping bag frenzy
EMBED More News Videos

HEB website reportedly crashes from Selena shopping bag frenzy

Stripes stores sell out quick of Selena-themed cups
EMBED More News Videos

Stripes sells out of Selena cups in just one day

Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
EMBED More News Videos

Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentselenamusic newsbuzzworthytexas newscelebrityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Royal wedding created by Legos in Great Britain
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' turns Hollywood into landing strip
Big T's widow says rapper saved her and their son's lives
Fly to infinity and beyond in this Toy Story-themed plane
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
Missing former West U mayor found near family ranch, son says
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
LIVING THE DREAM: Gerald Green's journey back with Rockets
Show More
All clear given at Clear Brook HS after police activity
20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
Kids present in home when dad was killed during family fight
Finding Rosemary
More News