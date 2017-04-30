HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Lil Wayne, crawfish and the Astros -- there are a lot of things to do this weekend in the Houston area! While some of the events cost money, we have plenty for you to do that are completely free.
Local country artist Mary Sarah, Jake Worthington and others will perform at the 31st Texas Crawfish Festival this weekend.
The @Traders_Village #Houston #ComicCon is coming Apr. 29 - 30 with @brandojay and @ChaseRColeman! pic.twitter.com/7acd7YgnKD— Traders Village (@Traders_Village) April 5, 2017
The Astros kick off their series with the Athletics at Minute Maid Park Friday night. Don't forget to wear orange and get there early for happy hour at the Budweiser Brew House.
Wear orange and get here early for food and beer specials during Happy Hour at the @Budweiser Brew House! https://t.co/Yd9hgTM5nW pic.twitter.com/qY8GXCPgI7— Houston Astros (@astros) April 28, 2017
