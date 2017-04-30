ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What to do this weekend in the Houston area

EMBED </>More News Videos

There's a lot happening around town this weekend! (Richard Brew/Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lil Wayne, crawfish and the Astros -- there are a lot of things to do this weekend in the Houston area! While some of the events cost money, we have plenty for you to do that are completely free.



Local country artist Mary Sarah, Jake Worthington and others will perform at the 31st Texas Crawfish Festival this weekend.


VIDEO: Events around Houston this week
EMBED More News Videos

Patricia Lopez has a lot of freebies for you every Friday.


SEE ALSO: Free admission to Houston's coolest crawfish boil and more!
EMBED More News Videos

Every Friday, Patricia Lopez shows you several free activities and food and drink items you can get on Free Stuff Friday.



The Astros kick off their series with the Athletics at Minute Maid Park Friday night. Don't forget to wear orange and get there early for happy hour at the Budweiser Brew House.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentweekend guiderunningconcertfestivalHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby girl
Hacker threatens to leak 'OITNB' early
Houston's next aspiring rapper still in high school
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deadly 3-car crash closes North Fwy northbound at N. Loop
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near DFW
Levy Park: An urban oasis hidden in Upper Kirby
Secretariat's Texas link: Love and siring in Needville
Deputies injured after 3 patrol cars crash at red light
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
Show More
The best day to buy gas is...
Journalists decry 'fake news' at Trump-less dinner
Leader who told Obama 'go to hell' gets White House invite
Pope fears N. Korea crisis may spark World War III
Deshaun Watson buys his mom a new Jaguar for birthday
More News
Top Video
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
Deputies injured after 3 patrol cars crash at red light
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near DFW
Levy Park: An urban oasis hidden in Upper Kirby
More Video