What to do this weekend in the Houston area

Every Friday, Patricia Lopez shows you several free activities and food and drink items you can get on Free Stuff Friday.

Wear orange and get here early for food and beer specials during Happy Hour at the @Budweiser Brew House!

Crawfish, Tom Petty and Corvettes...there are a lot of things to do this weekend in the Houston area. While some of the events cost money, we have plenty for you to do that are completely free.There are still tickets left if you want to head to The Woodlands for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. It's one of many stops in the band's U.S. tour. Their next stop is New Orleans for JazzFest.Local country artist Mary Sarah, Jake Worthington and others will perform at the 31st Texas Crawfish Festival this weekend.Dozens of local restaurants and burger joints will set up shop at Town Green Park for a big throwdown to find out who has the best burger in town.The Astros kick off their series with the Athletics at Minute Maid Park Friday night. Don't forget to wear orange and get there early for happy hour at the Budweiser Brew House.Spend a lazy Sunday afternoon cuddling with some kitties at the El Gato Coffeehouse.