What to do this weekend in the Houston area

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Crawfish, Tom Petty and Corvettes...there are a lot of things to do this weekend in the Houston area. While some of the events cost money, we have plenty for you to do that are completely free.
There are still tickets left if you want to head to The Woodlands for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. It's one of many stops in the band's U.S. tour. Their next stop is New Orleans for JazzFest.
Local country artist Mary Sarah, Jake Worthington and others will perform at the 31st Texas Crawfish Festival this weekend.
SEE ALSO: Free admission to Houston's coolest crawfish boil and more!
The @Traders_Village #Houston #ComicCon is coming Apr. 29 - 30 with @brandojay and @ChaseRColeman! pic.twitter.com/7acd7YgnKD— Traders Village (@Traders_Village) April 5, 2017
Dozens of local restaurants and burger joints will set up shop at Town Green Park for a big throwdown to find out who has the best burger in town.
The Astros kick off their series with the Athletics at Minute Maid Park Friday night. Don't forget to wear orange and get there early for happy hour at the Budweiser Brew House.
Wear orange and get here early for food and beer specials during Happy Hour at the @Budweiser Brew House! https://t.co/Yd9hgTM5nW pic.twitter.com/qY8GXCPgI7— Houston Astros (@astros) April 28, 2017
Spend a lazy Sunday afternoon cuddling with some kitties at the El Gato Coffeehouse.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff