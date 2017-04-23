What to do this weekend in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1897142" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The long awaited Evelyn Park is finally opening to the public.

The Bayou City is teeming with things to do this weekend! Head out and enjoy everything Houston has to offer.Come and see award-winning films from all around the world, some of which may never be seen on the silver screen again due to the strange and mysterious ways of film distribution! Since its founding in 1961, WorldFest has become one of the largest international film festivals in North America.Evelyn's Park features five acres of land complete with gardens, a playground, art installations and a new cafe all set right inside the Loop. The grand opening takes place on Earth Day.Guests celebrate the taste and culture of the Texas Gulf Coast at the Texas Rockin' Seafood Festival, enjoying an array of crawfish, shrimp, oyster, crab, and fish. The producers of the recent Texas Classic Rockin' Food Truck Rally are bringing food, fun, and music together on an even bigger scale at Gulf Greyhound Park the weekend of April 21-23, 2017.Cigna Sunday Streets provides a family-friendly opportunity to be physically active for four hours one Sunday a month, selected Houston streets are closed to motorized traffic allowing Houstonians to cycle, walk, run, dance, and socialize in the street.The Sienna Community Farmers Market features vendors, face painting, live music, food trucks and more. The event takes place at 9600 Scanlan Place Blvd.Saddle up for the 79th annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo. In addition to the fun carnival rides and concerts, there's mutton bustin' for the kids, barbecue and seafood cook-offs, a petting zoo, a livestock show benefiting hundreds of local youth in 4-H and Future Farmers of America clubs and a full lineup of rodeo action.