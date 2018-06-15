What to do in Houston this weekend, for $20 or less

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month at Discovery Green
Join local community leaders at Discovery Green for a celebration of Houston's immigrant communities.
In honor of Immigrant Heritage Month, the celebration will center around the interactive public art installation "I Heart Htown." All day, visitors will share their immigrant identity by placing a flag representing their heritage on the installation.
When: Saturday, June 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Welcome summer at a crawfish boil and block party
Dive head first into summer at the crawfish boil and block party at the family-owned watering hole Daiquiris 2 Go this Saturday evening.
The admission-free, family-friendly event will offer two pounds of crawfish with corn and potatoes for $10 an order. There will also be plenty of adult beverages, live music and activities for the children -- including face painting and balloon animals.
When: Saturday, June 16, 5-11 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Catch Todd 'The God' Edwards at Gravity Midtown
Catch Grammy-winning producer Todd "The God" Edwards at Gravity Midtown this Saturday night -- for just $15 a pop.
Edwards, often considered one of the godfathers of UK garage, is best known for his work with Daft Punk. He co-produced, co-wrote and performed vocals for the group's hit "Face to Face," which took the number one spot on Billboard's Club chart in 2004. He also won a Grammy for his work on Daft Punk's 2013 hit "Fragments of Time."
When: Saturday, June 16, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 17, 4 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets