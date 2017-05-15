What is TUTS Fun Home

Theater Under the Stars is excited to present the 2015 Tony Award winner for Best Musical FUN HOME running May 16 - 28th!FUN HOME is a gripping portrayal of a daughter's determination to understand and connect with her volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father. A refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes, it's "a blazingly original heartbreaker and nonstop treasure of invention". (Newsday)This groundbreaking production introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family that connect with her in surprising new ways.Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir