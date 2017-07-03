Now DNCE is weighing in on what flavor cake they think is the best ever, just one day before they take the stage at Citgo Freedom Over Texas.
If singer Joe Jonas had his way, it'd be red velvet every day.
Drummer Jack Lawless is a big Carvel fan, and said Fudgie the Whale really hits the spot when it's dessert time.
Jinnjoo Lee said she likes her cake flavored like coffee.
Guitarist Cole Whittle said he'll take any cake with whiskey in it.
In case you were wondering, the internet abounds with rumors on how and what DNCE means by the phrase "Cake by the Ocean."
Turns out the song was inspired by the band overhearing someone order the mixed drink "Sex on the Beach." That person mistakenly called it "Cake by the Ocean."
