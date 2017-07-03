ENTERTAINMENT

DNCE, artists behind 'Cake by the Ocean,' reveal their favorite cakes

DNCE weighs in on a very sweet topic! (KTRK)

They're the band behind the hit "Cake by the Ocean."

Now DNCE is weighing in on what flavor cake they think is the best ever, just one day before they take the stage at Citgo Freedom Over Texas.

If singer Joe Jonas had his way, it'd be red velvet every day.

DNCE and Hunter Hayes to perform at Freedom Over Texas
DNCE and Hunter Hayes will jam out at Houston's official Fourth of July celebration, CITGO's Freedom Over Texas



Drummer Jack Lawless is a big Carvel fan, and said Fudgie the Whale really hits the spot when it's dessert time.

Jinnjoo Lee said she likes her cake flavored like coffee.

Guitarist Cole Whittle said he'll take any cake with whiskey in it.

In case you were wondering, the internet abounds with rumors on how and what DNCE means by the phrase "Cake by the Ocean."

Turns out the song was inspired by the band overhearing someone order the mixed drink "Sex on the Beach." That person mistakenly called it "Cake by the Ocean."

Learn more about country artist Hunter Hayes, who is performing at Freedom Over Texas 2017

PHOTOS: On stage at Freedom Over Texas 2016
Tens of thousands of people got together in downtown Houston tonight to celebrate freedom.

PHOTOS: Freedom Over Texas concert prep
