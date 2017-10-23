Watson and Ayala: Texas icons meet by chance on plane

Rumbo A Casa!! Gracias Por Todo El Cariño My Gente De California Y Arizona!!

Aquí Nos Topamos A @deshaunwatson De Los Texans!!! pic.twitter.com/1gO70JOfqy — Ramon Ayala (@iamramonayala) October 23, 2017

Two Texas favorites on the same plane led to one iconic photo.Tejano legend Ramon Ayala tweeted a photo of himself seated next to Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson on a flight last night.Tejano and football fans were surprised and excited to see the two together.The photo has been retweeted nearly 2,000 times.Watson himself retweeted the photo and fans asked him if he jamming to Ayala's music.