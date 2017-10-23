ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Watson and Ayala: Texas icons meet by chance on plane

EMBED </>More Videos

Tejano and football fans were surprised and excited to see the two together. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Two Texas favorites on the same plane led to one iconic photo.

Tejano legend Ramon Ayala tweeted a photo of himself seated next to Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson on a flight last night.


Tejano and football fans were surprised and excited to see the two together.

The photo has been retweeted nearly 2,000 times.

Watson himself retweeted the photo and fans asked him if he jamming to Ayala's music.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityHouston TexansmusicHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney On Ice: Reach For The Stars
Olympian Shawn Johnson opens up about miscarriage
American Music Awards Contest
"Flint" movie to premiere on Lifetime this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'This is a real life dream': Astros sound off at Dodger Stadium
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
Daring armed robbery caught on surveillance camera
1 injured in fire at Tomball paint facility
Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin
Astros' Sign Lady has World Series dreams in mind
Houston can't contain its love for the Astros
Show More
Houston sets the stage for Dia de los Muertos
LSU cheers on Astros with new Houston billboards
FedEx truck delivers thieves right into police custody
Paul Wall offering grillz to Astros players
What to wear as you cheer on the Astros
More News
Top Video
Daring armed robbery caught on surveillance camera
A.J. Hinch: From star athlete to Astros manager
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
Houston sets the stage for Dia de los Muertos
More Video