Watch the Olaf's Frozen Adventure trailer

Olaf, the lovable snowman, made his debut in Frozen. (Disney | ABC)

Olaf, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Sven are all set to return in "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" and you can watch the trailer here.


In "Olaf's Frozen Adventure", the royal sisters and their friends have no idea what the season is all about because they've been separated forever. In partnership with Olaf, they look to find the answer by looking through Arendelle and their citizen's various traditions.

A "Frozen" sequel is also in the works. Disney announced "Frozen 2" will hit theaters November 27, 2019.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and this station.
