WATCH: Red Carpet Recap

NEW YORK --
Fashion and glam experts joined us for a LIVE interactive show all about the fashions seen on the red carpet on Oscars night and how you can dress like a star!

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson led the discussion with an experienced panel of experts:

Joyann King - Editor, Harper's Bazaar http://www.HarpersBAZAAR.com
Giovanni Vacarro - Creative Director, GLAMSQUAD http://www.glamsquad.com
Kelli Bartlett - Director of Makeup Artistry, GLAMSQUAD
Lizza Monet Morales - TV Host and Digital Influencer, @Xoxolizza on all social media

WATCH THE SHOW HERE!
Red Carpet Recap: Part 1
Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 2
Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 3
Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

Red Carpet Recap: Part 4
Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson leads the discussion with an experienced panel of fashion and glam experts.

