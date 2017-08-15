ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month

(Shutterstock)

Can't get enough of the big screen? This movie theater subscription service could save you a lot of money.

MoviePass has announced a new $9.95 a month plan that allows pass holders to watch one movie a day in theaters. According to a press release, over 91 percent of all theaters in the U.S. accept MoviePass. The company previously offered tiered plans that ranged from $15 - $50.

According to the National Associate of Theatre Owners, the average movie ticket price in 2016 was $8.65.

"Our vision has always been to make the moviegoing experience more affordable and enjoyable for our subscribers," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, in a statement. "We are changing the way consumers think about going to the movies by making it possible to experience a broader array of films - from the latest summer blockbuster to a critically acclaimed documentary - through a subscription model."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttechnologymoviemovie newsmovie theater
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
How much do you know about Bun B?
Custom 'Love Symbol #2' color created for Prince
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Trump renews view: Virginia blame on 'both sides'
SKETCH: Suspect attacked teen on jogging trail
Father dies after violent crash on Hwy 290 in Waller
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
HISD says 'glass half full' when it comes to ratings
Show More
Willowridge HS to remain closed until September
High school basketball brawls close Chicago arena
Simone Askew is 1st black woman to lead W. Point cadets
Teens accused of stealing donation jar from restaurant
Police: Man wrecks liquor shop, blames 'caterpillar'
More News
Photos
Incredible mansion hits market in Memorial area
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
More Photos