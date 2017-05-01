EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1413408" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tens of thousands of people got together in downtown Houston tonight to celebrate freedom.

Who is going to headlinethis year?That is the big question this morning as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, his team and sponsors prepare for a big announcement at 10:30 a.m.Freedom Over Texas is one of the biggest parties in the city for Independence Day.Last year, Darius Rucker was the headliner along with the Eli Young Band, plus a number of other performers.There were several concert stages, and a huge fireworks finale-one of the biggest in the country.Tens of thousands of you had a front row seat to all of the action right here on ABC13, the exclusive television partner for the event.now to be among the first to find out who will headline this year's Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration.