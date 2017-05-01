FREEDOM OVER TEXAS

Want to volunteer for Freedom Over Texas? Find out how

Freedom Over Texas fireworks display. (David Mackey)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What better way to celebrate our nation's birthday than volunteering for Freedom Over Texas?

The official Fourth of July celebration is expected to bring thousands of people to the Bayou City.

RELATED: DNCE and Hunter Hayes to perform at Freedom Over Texas
EMBED More News Videos

DNCE and Hunter Hayes will jam out at Houston's official Fourth of July celebration, CITGO's Freedom Over Texas



Assignments include festival greeters, ticket sellers, or assisting in other zones that have been set up for the festival.

You must be at least 16 years old to volunteer.

For more information and how to sign up, visit the Freedom Over Texas website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentFreedom over TexasvolunteerismHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
CITGO's Freedom Over Texas
FREEDOM OVER TEXAS
DNCE and Hunter Hayes to headline Freedom Over Texas
CITGO's Freedom Over Texas
Got fireworks? Make sure you don't use them here
PHOTOS: Fireworks at Fourth of July celebration
More Freedom over Texas
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
DNCE and Hunter Hayes to headline Freedom Over Texas
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
CITGO's Freedom Over Texas
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect killed in shooting with Conroe police officer
1 dead, 3 injured in UT campus stabbing
Photos: Stabbing near University of Texas-Austin Gym
Stormy weather likely Wednesday
Video shows alleged assault between deputy and woman
Dallas police search for suspect after paramedic shot
Deputy involved in accident on North Freeway and FM 1960
Show More
Family: Masked suspects kill man during home invasion
DNCE and Hunter Hayes to headline Freedom Over Texas
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Mucus in your nose is healthy for your teeth
Baby taken for ride in stolen car reunited with family
More News
Photos
4 killed by violent storms in East Texas
PHOTOS: Lindor leads Indians past Astros 4-3
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
PHOTOS: Indians narrowly beat Astros 7-6
More Photos