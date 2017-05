Want to volunteer for Freedom Over Texas? Find out how

EMBED >More News Videos DNCE and Hunter Hayes will jam out at Houston's official Fourth of July celebration, CITGO's Freedom Over Texas

What better way to celebrate our nation's birthday than volunteering for Freedom Over Texas?The official Fourth of July celebration is expected to bring thousands of people to the Bayou City.Assignments include festival greeters, ticket sellers, or assisting in other zones that have been set up for the festival.You must be at least 16 years old to volunteer.For more information and how to sign up, visit the Freedom Over Texas website