Want to volunteer for CITGO Freedom Over Texas? Find out how

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What better way to celebrate our nation's birthday than volunteering for CITGO Freedom Over Texas?

The official Fourth of July celebration is expected to bring thousands of people to the Bayou City.

Assignments include festival greeters, ticket sellers, or assisting in other zones that have been set up for the festival.

You must be at least 16 years old to volunteer.

For more information and how to sign up, visit the CITGO Freedom Over Texas website.

