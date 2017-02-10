Want to do something different for Valentine's Day? Here are some events and activities for you and your sweetheart.
1st Annual Crawfish Kick-off Festival
Crawfish season kicks off with a huge festival party this Valentine's Weekend. Enjoy live music, drinks and plenty of crawfish. If nasty looking/tasting osyters are considered romantic, than tasty seafood must be off the charts. Click here for more details. Click here for more details
Will Zoo Be Mine?
Pandas are red and curassows are blue...Celebrate Valentine's Day with the Houston Zoo! On Saturday Feb. 11th from 9am-3pm, make your own valentine, and help create a valentine for one of our animals to enjoy on Tuesday. Plus, participate in a love-themed scavenger hunt and attend Meet the Keeper Talks to learn all about how your favorite animals find and show love.
This event is included with your paid admission and is free for Zoo Members.
Dark Side of the Moon at the Planetarium
Does your sweetheart love the golden age of rock? Pink Floyd's legendary album returns, using all the capacities of the Museum of Natural Science's high-definition, full-dome video system. Fantastic sound and incredible images create an unforgettable experience. Members: $4. Adult Tickets: $9. For more details click here. You can also name a cockroach after your ex at the Cockrell Butterfly Center.
Watch the Sunrise or Sunset at "Twilight Epiphany"
James Turrell's "Twilight Epiphany" Skyspace is located at Rice University. Constructed of grass, concrete, stone and composite steel, the structure is equipped with an LED light sequence that projects onto the ceiling and through an aperture in the 72-foot square knife-edge roof just before sunrise and at sunset.
It makes for a beautiful and romantic show.
Beats, BBW and Brews at Axelra
What better way to celebrate your love than with music, beer and Texas barbeque? For more details click here.
Celebrate like a Brit
Is your date an Anglophile? Try the Black Labrador! In addition to typical English food, you can sit by the fireplace or on the patio with a cup of tea or a pint of your favorite beer. Challenge your date on their oversized outdoor chessboard or a game of darts.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Valentines Show!
Get in the aisles with your sweetheart and do the time warp...again! This cult classic makes for a fun and interactive date that will help you both get out of your comfort zones. For more details click here
Paint together with a drink in your hand
Sip your favorite beverage and enjoy step-by-step instruction on how to create a masterpiece. Each of the locations at Painting with a Twist have special couple classes planned for Valentine's Day.
To register click here.
Explore Discovery Green
You and your love can benefit from all the improvements made for the Super Bowl. Explore the new bars, restuarants and see the Enchanted Promenade. It's ten colorful, giant peony bouquets.
Enchanted Promenade comes to life through color-changing LED lighting. At night, the stamens grow brighter with a blazing red light that emanates through its petals and scatters warm light throughout. Below the soaring stems of the plant, diffused lighting subtly enhances an inviting seating area for visitors to lounge and enjoy the view.
4th Annual Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square
Houstonia Magazine hosts the annual gumbo smackdown Saturday, February 11, 12-4 pm. The event benefits Lunches of Love and Second Servings. Tickets start at $35 presale and are $45 at the door. For more details click here