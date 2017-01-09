HOUSTON (KTRK) --Award-winning group U2 is making a stop in Houston for their "The Joshua Tree" Tour 2017.
The group announced tour dates on Twitter Monday morning, which includes NRG Stadium.
The Joshua Tree. Every song. Every show. North America & Europe this summer. #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 Dates/Tickets https://t.co/qk6D1yWz8Z pic.twitter.com/o0GjUyNDG6— U2 (@U2) January 9, 2017
U2 will perform at NRG Stadium with special guest The Lumineers on May 24, but if you can't make the Houston stop, the band will be at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on May 26.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17, but presales start this week.
"The Joshua Tree" album was released in 1987 which included hit songs "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and "With Or Without You."
The album went on to sell more than 20 million copies, and the band won "Album of the Year" and "Best Rock Performance" at the 1987 Grammy Awards.