ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

U2's 'The Joshua Tree' tour coming to Houston
EMBED </>More News Videos

U2 coming to Houston (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Award-winning group U2 is making a stop in Houston for their "The Joshua Tree" Tour 2017.

The group announced tour dates on Twitter Monday morning, which includes NRG Stadium.

U2 will perform at NRG Stadium with special guest The Lumineers on May 24, but if you can't make the Houston stop, the band will be at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on May 26.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17, but presales start this week.
Click here for more information about tickets.

"The Joshua Tree" album was released in 1987 which included hit songs "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and "With Or Without You."

The album went on to sell more than 20 million copies, and the band won "Album of the Year" and "Best Rock Performance" at the 1987 Grammy Awards.
Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertmusicHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meryl Streep targets Trump in Golden Globes speech
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Golden Globe Awards winners
PHOTOS: Check out the 20 hottest men on TV
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Police: Kids watch as father murdered in SW Houston
Official: US Navy fires warning shots at Iranian boats
4 children and 5 adults escape mobile home fire
Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
Meryl Streep targets Trump in Golden Globes speech
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Show More
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Great-grandmother and loving husband among airport victims
The path to an all Texas Super Bowl
Mom sentenced to 30 years in death of 5-year-old son
Local homeowners deal with broken pipes
More News
Top Video
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Baytown police looking for suspects who shot 3 teens
Yoga for runners keeps you footloose & fancy-free
More Video