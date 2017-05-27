ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Typhoon Texas opens for the weekend

People spent Saturday in a Texas-sized pool, at a Texas-sized water park. (KTRK)

KATY (KTRK) --
People spent Saturday in a Texas-sized pool, at a Texas-sized water park.

Typhoon Texas opened for the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday. It features seven slides, pools and an 800-gallon water bucket.

It's the second year for the water park. You can find it right off the Katy Freeway at the Grand Parkway.

"Our facility itself is everything that's great about Texas. We have one of our iconic attractions that's built like a Texas flag," said Evan Barnett, general manager of Typhoon Texas.

"I think it's pretty awesome that we get to be here with our family and we get to have a good time," said Karolyn Skoby, a visitor.

The park is open until 10 p.m. on Saturday and From 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Typhoon Texas officially opens for summer June 3.

