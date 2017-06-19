TV streaming options other than Netflix and Hulu

Streaming services for your TV is a growing trend now, but there's more than just Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu.Sling TV is a good option for those that want to cut cable or satellite TV. This will let you stream popular TV shows and movies, while also giving you live TV programming like sports and news.The cost for a basic membership is $20 each month. You get access to 25 channels. $25 a month gets you access to 40 channels, but if you want all the channels, that will cost $40 per month.If you love HBO programming, then HBO Now is a good choice to catch up on shows like "Game of Thrones" and "Boardwalk Empire." It's pricey at $14.99 a month, but there is a free 30-day trial available.Feeln is good if you like warm and fuzzy, feel-good movies. This is owned by Hallmark cards. You can stream romantic, heartwarming and family friendly flicks. It costs $5.99 a month.Select TV calls itself a cable TV alternative. You can watch movies and TV shows from networks like Fox, CBS, TLC and NBC On Demand. You get access to more than 400,000 TV episodes, 100,000 plus movies and more than 2,000 channels. This will only cost you $2.99.If you don't want to pay at all, Crackle, Popcornflix, Tubi TV and YouTube are some free options.