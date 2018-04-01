ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74

EMBED </>More Videos

TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
Legendary TV producer Steven Bochco, creator of such series as "Hill Street Blues" and "Doogie Howser M.D.," has died at age 74.

A family spokesman says Bochco died Sunday in his sleep after a battle with cancer.

Over a career that spanned more than 50 years in television, Bochco was known as an innovator who created and produced shows that won critical acclaim and made a lasting impact on the network television landscape.

Among the shows he helped create or produce were "Hill Street Blues," "L.A. Law," "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "NYPD Blue."

Video: Steven Bochco discusses his memoir in 2016 interview
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 entertainment reporter George Pennacchio interviewed producer Steven Bochco about his memoir surveying his 50 years in television on Sept. 8, 2016.



Bochco had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia years ago and detailed his treatments in his memoir, "Truth is a Total Defense."

In a 2016 interview with Eyewitness News, he explained what led him to launch his producing career with the highly acclaimed "Hill Street Blues" in the early 1980s.

"I just got tired of doing the same stuff over and over again, which is what I had been doing for 15 years," he said.

He also discussed battling the networks over creative control, winning out with decisions such as casting Neil Patrick Harris as Doogie Howser and showing some partial nudity on "NYPD Blue."

During a 15-year span at the height of his creative powers, Bochco's shows won 10 Emmy Awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituarytelevisionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Rapper Fabolous surrenders in NJ domestic violence case
ABC renews 'Roseanne' revival for second season
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell delivers Easter sermon amid allegations
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
Harden scores 25 points in Rockets' loss to Spurs
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
Chinese space station mostly burned up upon re-entering Earth
Glenbrook Golf Course set to close on Easter Sunday
Show More
HPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in west Houston
Officer injured chasing suspect who jumped in Fulshear lake
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
#FakeNews: Companies pull off April Fool's Day jokes
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
More News
Top Video
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
Chinese space station mostly burned up upon re-entering Earth
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
Glenbrook Golf Course set to close on Easter Sunday
More Video