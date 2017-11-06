AMERICAN IDOL

Try your 'Idol' dream with online auditions

EMBED </>More Videos

Clinching a spot on American Idol takes a serious singing voice, engaging stage presence, and a lot of patience. (WLS)

Singers, here's your chance! If you can't get to the judges in person, you can apply for "American Idol" online.

Oct. 11 was the last of the regular audition rounds, as hopefuls try their best in San Antonio. Producers and judges have held rounds across the US since August.

If you missed out on those, but still think you have what it takes to be the next American Idol, you can submit a video on the show's site.
'American Idol' is coming back for its 16th season on ABC13. Ryan Seacrest - the show's host since the very first episode in 2002 - is back to host again. This time, he will be joined by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

RELATED: What's it like auditioning for American Idol?
EMBED More News Videos

Clinching a spot on American Idol takes a serious singing voice, engaging stage presence, and a lot of patience.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idolryan seacrestkaty perrysingingluke bryan
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AMERICAN IDOL
Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan join American Idol
Auditioning for American Idol
American Idol cancels auditions in Texas
'American Idol' auditions are headed to Houston!
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Hoping to get answers about little boy found on beach
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
What we know about suspect in church shooting
Deadly history of mass shootings in Texas
HCSO deputy injured after major traffic accident
Pct. 4 deputy shot 6 times but expected to recover
Show More
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
Church where shooting took place was center of community
Timeline of church shooting in Sutherland Springs
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
More News
Top Video
Hoping to get answers about little boy found on beach
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
Pct. 4 deputy shot 6 times but expected to recover
More Video