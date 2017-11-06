Try your 'Idol' dream with online auditions

Oct. 11 was the last of the regular audition rounds, as hopefuls try their best in San Antonio. Producers and judges have held rounds across the US since August.
If you missed out on those, but still think you have what it takes to be the next American Idol, you can submit a video on the show's site.
'American Idol' is coming back for its 16th season on ABC13. Ryan Seacrest - the show's host since the very first episode in 2002 - is back to host again. This time, he will be joined by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
RELATED: What's it like auditioning for American Idol?
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff