ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

ABC13's Tracy Clemons sings for a #HolidaySongChallenge
EMBED </>More News Videos

Post your video of YOU singing your favorite Christmas song! (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Eyewitness News reporter Tracy Clemons is spreading holiday cheer one song at a time with the Holiday Song Challenge.

He started last year with a rendition of "Silent Night."

This year he brought it back with "O Holy Night."

RELATED: Students sing 'Mary Did You Know' to comfort each other during tornado
EMBED </>More News Videos

Students sing Christmas hymn to drown out the sounds linked to a tornado


You can join him.

Make a video singing your favorite Holiday song (without background music) and post on Facebook or Twitter and hashtag it #HolidaySongChallenge.

We can all spread a little cheer.
Related Topics:
entertainmentsingingHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68
Shop owner: Paul Wall arrested preparing for holiday toy drive
Celebrities share thoughts and prayers for Carrie Fisher
Actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack on plane
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
ABC13 family's greatest moments from 2016
Shop owner: Paul Wall arrested preparing for holiday toy drive
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68
Last minute shopping at Memorial City Mall
Woman shot at Katz Boutique robbery
NYPD suspends officer who posted family in cuffs
Wife questioned in the fatal shooting of husband
Show More
Texans look to take down reeling Bengals
7-year-old wipes tables to buy toys for kids
Video shows man jump off Orlando skyscraper
Fire leaves families searching for help before Christmas
Actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack on plane
More News
Top Video
Fire leaves families searching for help before Christmas
Texans look to take down reeling Bengals
Woman honored for pulling man from burning car
Triathlete racing for GAN disease awareness
More Video