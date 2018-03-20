HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Nominations for the 16th Annual Tommy Tune Awards were announced Monday, honoring the best in high school theater.
The big reveal came courtesy of a homegrown Emmy winner, "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons.
"Whether it's going to be your ultimate career or not, it's such a great place to learn about people, to learn about life, to learn about literature and I felt very lucky that I got to do theater in high school, whether or not I would have done it later in life," Parsons said.
Parsons graduated from Klein Oak High School, and shared why theater had such a big impact on his life before announcing the nominees for best musical.
See the full list of 2018 Tommy Tune Awards nominees
Best Musical:
Foster High School - Evita
Friendswood High School - The Hunchback of Notre Dame
G.W. Carver Magnet High School - Jelly's Last Jam
The Kinkaid School - Crazy for You
Klein High School - The Addams Family
Klein Oak High School - Big Fish
Second Baptist School - Oklahoma!
Westfield High School - The Color Purple