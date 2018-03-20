ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons announces 2018 Tommy Tune Awards nominees

EMBED </>More Videos

Emmy-award winner Jim Parsons and native Houstonian announced the 2018 Tommy Tune Awards nominees for best musical. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nominations for the 16th Annual Tommy Tune Awards were announced Monday, honoring the best in high school theater.

The big reveal came courtesy of a homegrown Emmy winner, "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons.

"Whether it's going to be your ultimate career or not, it's such a great place to learn about people, to learn about life, to learn about literature and I felt very lucky that I got to do theater in high school, whether or not I would have done it later in life," Parsons said.

Parsons graduated from Klein Oak High School, and shared why theater had such a big impact on his life before announcing the nominees for best musical.

See the full list of 2018 Tommy Tune Awards nominees

Best Musical:
Foster High School - Evita
Friendswood High School - The Hunchback of Notre Dame
G.W. Carver Magnet High School - Jelly's Last Jam
The Kinkaid School - Crazy for You
Klein High School - The Addams Family
Klein Oak High School - Big Fish
Second Baptist School - Oklahoma!
Westfield High School - The Color Purple
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttheaterstudentsschoolshigh schoolperforming artsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Jay-Z invests $3M to help launch criminal justice reform app
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Show More
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
More Video