Tom Hanks shames serial parking ticket offender on Twitter

Sandra Bookman has the story. (Charles Sykes)

MANHATTAN, New York --
Oscar-award winning actor Tom Hanks shamed a serial parking ticket offender in Manhattan, New York.



The 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sully' actor tweeted a photo along with the caption 'Sir? Move. Your. Car! Hanx.'

The burgundy car had at least half a dozen tickets stuffed under the windshield.


The NYPD tweeted back thanking Hanks. When officers found the car, they found that all of the tickets had been paid.

