Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at Texas book festival

Tom Hanks plays big role in couple's surprise proposal (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Oscar-winning actor and author Tom Hanks used a Texas Book Festival appearance to help a couple get engaged.

Hanks was in Austin on Saturday and spoke to hundreds of listeners about his new book, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories."

Hanks at one point told the crowd that he was bored of taking their questions and wanted to ask one himself.

Hanks then pulled out a piece of paper and said that a man in the crowd, Ryan McFarling, had a question for a woman named Nikki Young. Hanks said the question was: "Nikki, will you marry me?"

The couple went on stage, McFarling got down on one knee, and gave Young a ring.

Hanks then hugged the newly-engaged woman and offered his best wishes to the couple.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
