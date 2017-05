EMBED >More News Videos Photographer Blair Bunting wanted to test whether he could take the same canopy-to-canopy photo while in an inverted jet just as in the film 'Top Gun.'

Tom Cruise has the need for speed!The actor revealed on Tuesday he will be involved with a "Top Gun" sequel, which celebrated its 31st anniversary this month.While appearing on Australian TV, Cruise said the film will begin shooting sometime in the next year.No word yet on what the sequel is about or who else might be attached to the project.