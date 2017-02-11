ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Remembering a legend: Saturday marks 5 years since Whitney Houston's death

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">1983: Houston with music producer Clive Davis shortly after signing a contract with Arista Records. (Photo&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
The world said goodbye to a pop music legend five years ago Saturday.

Whitney Houston was found dead in a hotel room bathtub in California in 2012. An autopsy revealed she had drugs in her system when she slipped under the water.

Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a tub two years ago, and later died.

Houston was 48 years old.

Houston's rise to international stardom is often cited as one the largest influence for black artists being granted mainstream airplay, along with Michael Jackson. Her video of "How Will I Know" become the first music video by a black woman to receive heavy rotation on MTV. Her breakthrough success is said to have paved the way for other black female artists, including Janet Jackson and Anita Baker.

In her acting debut as the star of The Bodyguard (1992), Houston also performed for the film's soundtrack. The most notable track included was Houston's cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," which became a worldwide success and one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Houston's recognition in music history continues to stand as a monument of pop culture. Apart from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time, she is cited by the Guinness Book of World Records as being most awarded female artist of all time. Throughout her career, Houston won a total of 415 awards, including two Emmys, six Grammys, 22 American Music Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards.

To this day, Houston holds the record as the artist with the most (seven) consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. Her second album, Whitney became the first album by a female artist to debut at No. 1.

Commonly referred to as simply "The Voice," Houston's remarkable talent remains one of the most celebrated worldwide, releasing seven studio albums, and contributing to four movie soundtracks, across a 24-year span.

(Some information from the Associated Press)
Related Topics:
entertainmentwhitney houstonbobbi kristina browncelebrity deathsdeath investigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meghan Trainor cancels Rodeo Houston performance
Monster Jam weekend is here!
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
Willie Nelson cancels 5 shows because of illness
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sources: Former TSU employees accused of stealing money
Young girl finds parents in murder-suicide in SW Houston
Kroger discontinued senior discounts in Texas
EquuSearch suspends search for a missing Baytown teen
Alabama's Jonathan Allen wins Lombardi Award
Immigration officers make dozens of arrests in Austin
Meghan Trainor cancels Rodeo Houston performance
Show More
29-year-old woman dead after fall from Oculus escalator
Man donates 1,500 bobbleheads to museum
HS sweethearts reunite 50 years later and plan to wed
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major closure shuts down Gulf Frwy lanes
Grimes County woman calls 911 to report her own murder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Runners bare all in the Cupid Undie Run
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Houston 5th best city for menage-a-trois
More Photos