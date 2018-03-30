These FREE things are no joke

Here's what's free for the week of 3/30 - 4/5:Glad Tidings Church, Houston3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.213 W Texas Avenue, Baytown12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands6:30 p.m.Bass Pro Shops, Pearland11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk8:00 p.m.Market Square Park7:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:00 p.m.Levy Park7:30 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.City Centre6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.City Centre10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green Roller Rink8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9:00 a.m.The Lawn 971 Bunker Hill, Memorial City5:30 p.m.Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Canyon Creek Café Bar & Grill2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.204 Main St., Spring12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Saloon Door Brewing, Webster2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.Sunset Park, Rosenberg10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Katy City Park9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.One Stonebridge Church Drive, The Woodlands6:15 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.4401 N Frazier Street, Conroe10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.10105 Broadway, near Hwy 28810:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Bass Pro Shops, Pearland11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk3:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk8:00 p.m.City Centre6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.The Lawn at Memorial City9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:00 p.m.Discovery Green8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery Green10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Czech Center Museum, Houston12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Levy Park1:00 p.m.Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.City Centre6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Levy Park8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch9:00 a.m.The Lawn at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green Rink5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)10:00 a.m.234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music, dancing and fun for the whole family.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Impact Church of The Woodlands8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.Sugar Land Memorial Park6:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.Bass Pro Shops, Pearland11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:30 a.m.Kemah Boardwalk1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk3:00 p.m.Discovery Green3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Levy Park11:00 a.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Nature Discovery Center8:30 a.m.City Centre3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.5401 Caroline St., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Discovery Green Roller Rink7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.2619 Polk Street, Houston10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.2619 Polk Street, Houston10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonFree with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Levy Park6:30 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Mercer Botanic Gardens10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Helen Hall Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.6327 Stewart Road, Galveston6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.21310 Kuykendahl Road, Spring5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Nature Discovery Center6:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Levy Park6:00 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Houston ZooFree daytime admission from noon until closingLa Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch9:00 a.m.Deer Park Public LibraryContact the library for hours.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.Deer Park Public Library1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 1 to 3.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Memorial Hermann Park Lake Plaza9:30 a.m.Levy Park6:00 p.m.Levy Park4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Lawn at Memorial City5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Nature Discovery Center4:00 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 3 to 5.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Seawall Boulevard, Galveston1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Holocaust Museum Houston9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Pasadena Convention Center7:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre8:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.2201 Westheimer Road, Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.Hughes Landing, The Woodlands7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Helen Hall Library, League City6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St., Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St., Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.