These FREE things are no joke

Here are all the free things to do this weekend in the Houston area. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 3/30 - 4/5:

Friday, March 30
Walk of The Cross
Glad Tidings Church, Houston
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series: Howard McMichael
213 W Texas Avenue, Baytown
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Woodlands Church Easter Egg Hunt
One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands
6:30 p.m.

Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Movie: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 p.m.

Critical Mass Bike Group
Market Square Park
7:00 p.m.

HITS: Shrek the Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre

8:00 p.m.

Family Movie Night Sponsored by Texas Children's Hospital: Into the Woods
Levy Park
7:30 p.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Mark Towns
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday Family Movie Night: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Funfetti Fridays
Discovery Green Roller Rink
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Free Fitness in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
9:00 a.m.

Stars & Stripes at the Lawn
The Lawn 971 Bunker Hill, Memorial City
5:30 p.m.

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 31

Astros vs. Rangers Opening Day Watch Party at Canyon Creek
Canyon Creek Café Bar & Grill
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Feign Boutique Grand Opening
204 Main St., Spring
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

2nd Annual Gumbo Ya Ya Cook-Off
Saloon Door Brewing, Webster
2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Time to Play!
Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Egg Hunt at Sunset Park
Sunset Park, Rosenberg
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Baskets and Bunnies
Katy City Park
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

SC Easter In The Woods
One Stonebridge Church Drive, The Woodlands
6:15 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

7 Acre Wood Easter Fun
4401 N Frazier Street, Conroe
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Woodlands Church Easter Egg Hunt
One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands
2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Carnival at Chick-fil-A
10105 Broadway, near Hwy 288
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Kid's Easter Corner
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Peeps Eating Contest
Kemah Boardwalk
3:00 p.m.

Movie Screening: Hop
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 p.m.

Rock the Plaza: The Grateful Geezers
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Easter Eggstavaganza Egg Hunt
The Square at Memorial City
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Yoga on the Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

HITS: Shrek the Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.

Bank of America Screen on the Green presented by Taquerias Arandas: Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along
Discovery Green
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Springworld International Festival
Discovery Green
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Free Children's Easter Event Egg Painting and Hunt
Czech Center Museum, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Young Audiences of Houston: Jean Donatto, Improv
Levy Park
1:00 p.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Giancarlo
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Bootcamp
Levy Park
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Yoga by Joy Yoga Center
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.

Live! At The Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Superhero Saturdays
Discovery Green Rink
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

STEM Saturdays
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.

Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The Square Live!: Andrew Karnavas The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 1

The Crucifixion from God's Trombones by James Weldon Johnson
Impact Church of The Woodlands
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Easter Sunrise Service by the Lake
Sugar Land Memorial Park
6:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

The Woodlands Church Easter Egg Hunt
One Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Free Photo with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland
Bass Pro Shops, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

KUMC Easter Service
Kingwood Town Center Park
7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Sunrise Nondenominational Service
Kemah Boardwalk
7:30 a.m.

Kid's Easter Corner
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Peeps Eating Contest
Kemah Boardwalk
3:00 p.m.

My first music lesson: Divisi Strings
Discovery Green
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Zumba
Levy Park
11:00 a.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.

Sunday Night Live: Kim Prevost & Bill Solley
City Centre
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This is How We Roll Sundays: Sam Austin
Discovery Green Roller Rink
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Yoga by Joy Yoga Center
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Yoga at the Blue Field Market
2619 Polk Street, Houston
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, April 2

Zumba
Levy Park
6:30 p.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Heartfulness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3

Whataburger Oh Whata Night
6327 Stewart Road, Galveston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Whataburger Oh Whata Night
21310 Kuykendahl Road, Spring
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Early Evening Birding
Nature Discovery Center
6:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Toddler Tuesdays: Triangle
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Yoga by Joy Yoga Center
Levy Park
6:00 p.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free at the Zoo
Houston Zoo
Free daytime admission from noon until closing

Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.

Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp with Fit Factor
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4

Student Performances in the Park: J.D. Parks Elementary School Choir and Recorder Ensemble
Memorial Hermann Park Lake Plaza
9:30 a.m.

Body Barre by Define
Levy Park
6:00 p.m.

Children's Bingo Night
Levy Park
4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Boot Camp at The Lawn
The Lawn at Memorial City
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Gator Tales: Worms
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 5

Parade of Sail Welcome - Tall Ships Galveston
Seawall Boulevard, Galveston
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Breakfast Book Club: "Maus" by Art Spiegelman
Holocaust Museum Houston
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Ms. Pasadena Senior Pageant
Pasadena Convention Center
7:00 p.m.

HITS: Shrek the Musical
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.

Da Cemera JAM at Discovery Green: Frontier Jazz featuring Jacqui Sutto with opener HSPVA Jazz Band
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The Permanent Voyage
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Parkour
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Rock the Row Concert Series: The Blue Grooves
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Houston Public Library Family Storytime
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

For more events happening around town, visit the ABC13 Community Calendar
