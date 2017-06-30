The Village People and more FREE Stuff for your Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 6/30 - 7/6:
Looking for free 4th of July fun? Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Friday, June 30
Ice Skate USA Go USA Theme Night
Memorial City Mall Ice Rink
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Free skate rental with $10 admission
BCO Birthday Bash
Arcodoro 5000 Westheimer Rd., Houston
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
A Night with Warehouse: A Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Fresh Fridays After Five Summer Music Series
JAM Park 3705 Lyons
5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Critical Mass
Market Square Park
This informal bike group meets the last Friday every month to ride around the city and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.
7:15 p.m.
Friday Flicks on the Lawn: Spider Man
Green Street
8:00 p.m.
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights - Tchaikovsky & Mendelssohn
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
8:30 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Storks
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Spring Concert Series: D.J. Bino G
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Concerts in the Park
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
St. John Grand Re-Opening
Houston Galleria
Live music, informal modeling and more.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Coffee & Cars
Memorial City Mall near the food court entrance
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Sam Turner & The Cactus Cats In-Store Performance
Cactus Music, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Street Dreams Car Show
Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Red, White, Blues & Brews featuring Tribute to George Strait Band
Sugar Land Town Square
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Happy the Clown
HPL Express Discovery Green
1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights - Brahms' Symphony No. 4
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
8:30 p.m.
The Waterway Nights Live Music: Time Warp
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
2nd Saturday at the Depot
Tomball's historic downtown Depot
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
St. John Grand Re-Opening
Houston Galleria
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Enjoy mimosas and light bites.
Sundays in the Park: Nativ Symphony
Jones Lawn, Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Village People
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Spring Concert Series: Cole Degges
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Kickin' It Country: High Valley
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Classic Movies: Dirty Dancing
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Wellness Wednesday: Boot Camp
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Party on the Plaza: Brownout w/ VODI
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 6
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Classic Movies: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: Rat Ranch
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Ian Moore / Tony Vega The Best of Texas Rock & Blues Co
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Central Park Concert Series: David Caceres Quintet
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Kids eat free all day
All six Houston Ghenghis Grill locations
Kids eat free with the purchase of any regular bowl on Friday, 6/30 only.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff