ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Rock' shares how battle with depression changed his life

EMBED </>More Videos

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he is now helping others who have faced dark chapters in their own lives. (KTRK)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is opening up about his battle with depression.

In an interview with "Express," the actor revealed he went through a dark time when injuries ended his dreams of playing professional football.

But he says the worst time was when he was just 15 and his mother attempted suicide.

He was able to save her life and says they since been able to find happiness.

The actor says he's now using his experiences to try and help others.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdepressionmental healththe rockcelebrityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Review: ABC's new drama 'The Crossing' has binge-worthy feel
What you need to know before you cut the cord
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Emotion and folly mark pregame of Astros home opener
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Sen. Ted Cruz kicks off re-election campaign in Stafford
Houston home serving 100 veterans in need of new wheels
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
Show More
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
Peli Peli to host prom dress drive this Thursday
More News
Top Video
Houston home serving 100 veterans in need of new wheels
Emotion and folly mark pregame of Astros home opener
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
More Video