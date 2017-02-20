ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The most nominated person never to win an Oscar

Andy Wright, from left, Kevin O'Connell, and Robert Mackenzie arrive at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Kevin O'Connell has been nominated for an Oscar 21 times, but has never won, the most in Oscar history.

"What sound mixing is, is all about emotion. That's what we're doing. We're manipulating your emotions," O'Connell said.

O'Connell has worked on films like Twister and Armageddon putting in those very important sound effects.

This year, he's nominated for sound mixing for "Hacksaw Ridge."

O'Connell hopes this will be his year.
