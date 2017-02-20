The most nominated person never to win an Oscar

Kevin O'Connell has been nominated for an Oscar 21 times, but has never won, the most in Oscar history."What sound mixing is, is all about emotion. That's what we're doing. We're manipulating your emotions," O'Connell said.O'Connell has worked on films like Twister and Armageddon putting in those very important sound effects.This year, he's nominated for sound mixing for "Hacksaw Ridge."O'Connell hopes this will be his year.