The Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt to open at Club Nomadic Super Bowl week

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Club Nomadic announced some big name music artists set to perform at its venue.

The entertainment company announced Thursday that Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers will be performing Feb. 2 at Club Nomadic, just days before the Houston Super Bowl.

Club Nomadic had been counting down to its lineup announcement on social media for several days.

Bruno Mars will be performing at Club Nomadic Feb. 3 and Taylor Swift on Feb. 4. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

SEE ALSO: Guide to Houston Super Bowl events, parties
EMBED </>More News Videos

Super parties for Super Bowl week in Houston



According to the website, Club Nomadic travels to marquee events and destinations across the U.S. Click here for more information.
