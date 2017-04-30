ROSEMONT, Illinois --A surprise musical guest helped make a high school's prom a night the students will never forget.
The Chainsmokers crashed the Huntley High School dance at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont, Illinois, on Saturday night.
The Daily Herald reports that the surprise had been weeks in the making. The group performed their hit song "Closer" and then ran over to the Allstate Arena for their concert.
Just crashed Huntley High schools prom! That was awesome! ?? have a good rest of prom— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017
Your prom could be next— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017
Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :) pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017
imagine the chainsmokers coming to your prom pic.twitter.com/qvNy0RokLB— ?? (@catlyncrespo) April 30, 2017