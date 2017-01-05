HOUSTON (KTRK) --Club Nomadic announced some big name music artists set to perform at its venue.
The entertainment company announced Thursday that Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers will be performing Feb. 2 at Club Nomadic, just days before the Houston Super Bowl.
Club Nomadic had been counting down to its lineup announcement on social media for several days.
Bruno Mars will be performing at Club Nomadic Feb. 3 and Taylor Swift on Feb. 4. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
SEE ALSO: Guide to Houston Super Bowl events, parties
PHOTOS: List of Houston Super Bowl performers, attrractions
According to the website, Club Nomadic travels to marquee events and destinations across the U.S. Click here for more information.