'The Bachelorette' episode 7 recap

Whew, it's been two whole weeks since we left Rachel in Scandinavia, and now we're in Geneva, Switzerland, "an amazing city to fall in love in" - but aren't they all?It's the week before hometowns, and Rachel announces that, because things are coming down to the wire, there will be no rose ceremony this week - she will just give out roses on three one-on-one dates and a three-on-one group date. Bryan is the lucky recipient of the first date, which is great because he has to go change clothes to get ready, which means he has to take his shirt off. Thanks, baby.Rachel and Bryan's date is a high-end extravaganza that begins with driving a Bentley around town to get immersed in the luxurious Geneva culture.