The Bachelor casting call in Houston!

Casting for Season 22 of The Bachelor and Season 14 of The Bachelorette, has begun! Houston, do you have the charm, style and charisma it takes to find true love on the popular, romantic ABC reality series? Eligible women and men who feel they could become America's next leading lady or man are invited to The Downtown Houston Aquarium to meet with the show's casting producers.
Houston TX
Thursday July 27, 2017
FROM: 5PM - 9PM
The Downtown Aquarium, Houston
410 Bagby Street
Houston, TX 77002
