Texas woman needs your vote to appear on "American Idol"

A Texas vocal coach has a chance to go to Hollywood on 'American Idol,' but she needs your help. (KTRK)

HOLLYWOOD, California (KTRK) --
Opportunity rarely knocks twice, but Britney Holmes' second chance rests in your hands.

The vocal coach from Aubrey, just north of Dallas, was cut from a lineup of hopefuls for the new season of "American Idol" on ABC.

But on Sunday, you will have a chance to send Holmes on with a ticket to Hollywood during the American Music Awards.

In anticipation of Idol's debut, America will have a chance to vote on auditions broadcast live during the show, including Holmes' own audition video.

Voters will choose the winner, who will get that coveted golden ticket to Hollywood--and the chance to become the next American Idol.

'American Idol' premiere date announced
The reboot will feature judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan join American Idol as judges
The judges have been set for ABC's revival of American Idol.

