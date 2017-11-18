EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2610646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The reboot will feature judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Opportunity rarely knocks twice, but Britney Holmes' second chance rests in your hands.The vocal coach from Aubrey, just north of Dallas, was cut from a lineup of hopefuls for the new season of "American Idol" on ABC.But on Sunday, you will have a chance to send Holmes on with a ticket to Hollywood during the American Music Awards.In anticipation of Idol's debut, America will have a chance to vote on auditions broadcast live during the show, including Holmes' own audition video.Voters will choose the winner, who will get that coveted golden ticket to Hollywood--and the chance to become the next American Idol.