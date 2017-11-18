HOLLYWOOD, California (KTRK) --Opportunity rarely knocks twice, but Britney Holmes' second chance rests in your hands.
The vocal coach from Aubrey, just north of Dallas, was cut from a lineup of hopefuls for the new season of "American Idol" on ABC.
But on Sunday, you will have a chance to send Holmes on with a ticket to Hollywood during the American Music Awards.
In anticipation of Idol's debut, America will have a chance to vote on auditions broadcast live during the show, including Holmes' own audition video.
Voters will choose the winner, who will get that coveted golden ticket to Hollywood--and the chance to become the next American Idol.
