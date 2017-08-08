HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Texas amusement park unveils plans for first-ever Wonder Woman roller coaster

First-ever Wonder Woman roller coaster (KTRK)

Texas (KTRK) --
Batman and Superman are teaming up with a new ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The San Antonio amusement park recently revealed plans to open the first-ever Wonder Woman roller coaster in 2018, completing the "DC Super Hero Trilogy of Rides."

Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster is introducing a lot of firsts to Fiesta Texas. Not only will it be the only Wonder Woman-themed attraction the world, but it is also the first roller coaster to use a single I-beam rail.

"Six Flags continues to lead the industry in introducing innovative coasters, rides, and attractions, and Fiesta Texas boasts a number of technological firsts," Six Flags Fiesta Texas president Jeffrey Siebert says in a release. "Continuing that tradition, Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster joins her fellow DC super heroes as the first-ever single rail streamline designed coaster."

