Batman and Superman are teaming up with a new ride at. The San Antonio amusement park recently revealed plans to open the first-ever Wonder Woman roller coaster in 2018, completing the "DC Super Hero Trilogy of Rides."Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster is introducing a lot of firsts to Fiesta Texas. Not only will it be the only Wonder Woman-themed attraction the world, but it is also the first roller coaster to use a single I-beam rail."Six Flags continues to lead the industry in introducing innovative coasters, rides, and attractions, and Fiesta Texas boasts a number of technological firsts," Six Flags Fiesta Texas president Jeffrey Siebert says in a release. "Continuing that tradition, Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster joins her fellow DC super heroes as the first-ever single rail streamline designed coaster."