HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The bad news, folks, is Taylor Swift will not make her return to the RodeoHouston stage, despite our wishes for the 2018 lineup.
The good news is Swift will invade NRG Stadium anyway next year thanks to her brand new tour.
Ticketmaster announced 27 dates of Swift's "Reputation" stadium tour in North America.
A Houston stop is slated for Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
As part of the announcement, Ticketmaster said fans can register to be notified of the on-sale date for tickets. Registration is open through Tuesday, Nov. 28, on the ticket outlet's website.
The tour opens May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.
The 27-year-old Swift recently released "Reputation," her sixth studio album.
