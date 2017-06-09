ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift's music is returning to Spotify, Pandora, more

EMBED </>More Videos

Taylor Swift is getting back together with a few of her famous exes, including Spotify and Pandora.

Taylor Swift is getting back together with a few of her famous exes, including Spotify and Pandora.

The pop star's representative confirmed her full catalog will return to all streaming platforms Friday. Her official Instagram fan account, Taylor Nation, posted the news Thursday.

Swift's five albums, including "1989," also will be available on Tidal, Amazon and other streaming platforms, her rep said in a statement.

"In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight," the statement said.

The return to streaming comes just as rival Katy Perry happens to also be releasing her new album "Witness" on Friday.

Swift removed her music from Spotify in 2014 around the release of "1989," a Grammy-winning multi-hit pop album. No streaming service besides Apple Music was able to stream it. Swift allowed Apple to stream it after the music platform decided to pay artists royalties during its free three-month trial.

Swift's hits include "Shake It Off," ''We Are Never Getting Back Together" and "You Belong With Me."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritytaylor swiftkaty perryPandoramusicmusic news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
109 FREE things for your week
Hidden Houston: Diving Underneath
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
Ryan Sutter shares heartfelt message after Trista's seizure
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deadly Denny's fight: Couple indicted out on bond
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
Police: 81-year-old driver hits man on FM 1960
Hidden Houston: Diving Underneath
Tropical Storm Allison disaster began 16 years ago today
Show More
109 FREE things for your week
Police dog fired for adorable reason
Wine & Food Week to feature over 500 wines
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Birth control recalled, could cause unplanned pregnancy
More News
Top Video
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
Deadly Denny's fight: Couple indicted out on bond
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Police: 81-year-old driver hits man on FM 1960
More Video